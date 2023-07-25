Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 187 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .492 slugging percentage this season, racking up 368 extra-base hits.

The Braves are second in MLB with a .267 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (550 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves' .337 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.263).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Morton has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will try to extend an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In four of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning

