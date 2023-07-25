Tuesday's contest features the New York Yankees (53-47) and the New York Mets (46-53) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.

The Mets will look to Justin Verlander (4-5) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (5-6).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream:

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mets Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mets have a record of 3-2.

The Mets and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mets' last 10 games.

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 33, or 54.1%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 33-28, a 54.1% win rate, when they're favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 438 (4.4 per game).

The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (440 total), the Yankees are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 19 White Sox W 5-1 Justin Verlander vs Touki Toussaint July 20 White Sox L 6-2 José Quintana vs Michael Kopech July 22 @ Red Sox W 5-4 Kodai Senga vs Kutter Crawford July 22 @ Red Sox L 8-6 Max Scherzer vs James Paxton July 23 @ Red Sox L 6-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Brennan Bernardino July 25 @ Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Domingo Germán July 26 @ Yankees - José Quintana vs Carlos Rodón July 27 Nationals - Kodai Senga vs Josiah Gray July 28 Nationals - Max Scherzer vs MacKenzie Gore July 29 Nationals - Carlos Carrasco vs Patrick Corbin July 30 Nationals - Justin Verlander vs Trevor Williams

Yankees Schedule