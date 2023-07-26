Japan vs. Costa Rica: Women’s World Cup Group C Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 26
On Wednesday, July 26 at 1:00 AM ET, Japan and Costa Rica square off in Group C at the 2023 Women's World Cup, after defeating Zambia and losing to Spain, respectively, in their tournament openers.
In this group-stage match, Japan is -2353 to win and Costa Rica is +3633, with the draw at +1350. This match has an over/under of 3.5 goals. The under is available at -117, and the over is -114.
Japan vs. Costa Rica Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 AM ET
- Location: Dunedin, New Zealand
- Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 3.5
- Japan Moneyline: -2353
- Costa Rica Moneyline: +3633
Japan vs. Costa Rica World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams average five goals per game combined, 1.5 more than this match's total.
- Opponents of these teams average three goals per game combined, 0.5 fewer than this match's total.
- Japan has been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- Japan has never played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -2353 or shorter.
- Costa Rica lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Costa Rica has played as an underdog of +3633 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Japan World Cup Stats
Japan vs. Costa Rica Recent Performance
- In 2022, Japan was 4-2-3 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 4-0-3 (+11 goal differential).
- Japan's last game was a victory, 5-0 over Zambia, taking 24 shots and outshooting by 24.
Miyazawa scored two goals in the match.
- In 2022, Costa Rica was 2-1-7 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -10. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 1-1-2 (-2 goal differential).
- Last time out on July 21 versus Spain, Costa Rica endured a 3-0 loss, and was outshot 35 to one.
- Melissa Herrera led Costa Rica with one shot.
Japan Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Ayaka Yamashita
|27
|1
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Risa Shimizu
|27
|2
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Moeka Minami
|24
|3
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Saki Kumagai
|32
|4
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Shiori Miyake
|27
|5
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hina Sugita
|26
|6
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Hinata Miyazawa
|23
|7
|Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan)
|Hikaru Naomoto
|29
|8
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Riko Ueki
|23
|9
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Fuka Nagano
|24
|10
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Mina Tanaka
|29
|11
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hana Takahashi
|23
|12
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Jun Endo
|23
|13
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Yui Hasegawa
|26
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Aoba Fujino
|19
|15
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Honoka Hayashi
|25
|16
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Kiko Seike
|26
|17
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Momoko Tanaka
|23
|18
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Miyabi Moriya
|26
|19
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Maika Hamano
|19
|20
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Chika Hirao
|26
|21
|Albirex Niigata (Japan)
|Remina Chiba
|24
|22
|JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan)
|Rion Ishikawa
|20
|23
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
Costa Rica Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Genesis Perez
|18
|1
|University of Central Florida (United States)
|Gabriela Guillen
|31
|2
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Maria Coto
|25
|3
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Mariana Benavides
|28
|4
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Valeria Del Campo
|23
|5
|-
|Carol Sanchez
|37
|6
|-
|Melissa Herrera
|26
|7
|-
|Mariela Campos
|32
|8
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Maria Salas
|21
|9
|-
|Gloriana Villalobos
|23
|10
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Raquel Rodriguez
|29
|11
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Maria Paula Elizondo
|24
|12
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Emilie Valenciano
|26
|13
|-
|Priscilla Chinchilla
|22
|14
|Glasgow City LFC (Scotland)
|Cristin Granados
|33
|15
|Sporting FC (Costa Rica)
|Katherine Alvarado
|32
|16
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Sofia Varela
|25
|17
|Club Santos Laguna (Mexico)
|Priscilla Tapia
|32
|18
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Alexandra Pinell
|20
|19
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Fabiola Villalobos
|25
|20
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Sheika Scott
|16
|21
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Catalina Estrada
|24
|22
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Daniela Solera
|26
|23
|Sporting FC (Costa Rica)
