Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.825 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- In 68.7% of his games this year (68 of 99), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (32.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 20.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven home a run in 38 games this year (38.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 51.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.302
|AVG
|.242
|.360
|OBP
|.302
|.543
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|51/18
|K/BB
|52/16
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.