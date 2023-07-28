After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open in his most recent tournament (knocked out by Christopher Eubanks), Brandon Nakashima will begin the Citi Open against Aleksandar Vukic (in the round of 64). Nakashima currently has +2000 odds to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Nakashima at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Nakashima's Next Match

Nakashima will open up at the Citi Open by matching up with Vukic in the round of 64 on Tuesday, August 1 (at 12:00 PM ET).

Nakashima has current moneyline odds of -250 to win his next matchup against Vukic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

Citi Open odds to win: +2000

Nakashima Stats

In his last match, Nakashima lost 7-6, 4-6, 5-7 versus Eubanks in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Nakashima is 26-21 over the past year, with two tournament wins.

Nakashima is 22-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Nakashima has played 47 matches and 25.9 games per match.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Nakashima has averaged 24.1 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Nakashima has won 82.6% of his games on serve, and 19.7% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Nakashima has won 83.5% of his games on serve and 20.4% on return.

