Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (64-36) against the Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on July 28.

The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.86 ERA).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 87 games, or 64.4%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 28-13 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 554.

The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

