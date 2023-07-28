On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (.135 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .228 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (20.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.3%).

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .239 AVG .217 .311 OBP .289 .447 SLG .427 15 XBH 12 9 HR 9 22 RBI 21 42/17 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings