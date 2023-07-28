Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (.135 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .228 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (20.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.3%).
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.239
|AVG
|.217
|.311
|OBP
|.289
|.447
|SLG
|.427
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|21
|42/17
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
