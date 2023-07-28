Maria Sakkari 2023 Citi Open Odds
As action in the Citi Open nears its conclusion, a semifinal is coming up for Maria Sakkari versus Jessica Pegula. Sakkari is +400 (third-best odds in the field) to win it all at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
Sakkari at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Semifinals
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Sakkari's Next Match
Sakkari will face Pegula in the semifinals on Saturday, August 5 at 2:00 PM ET, after getting past Madison Keys in the previous round 6-3, 6-3.
Sakkari is currently listed at +155 to win her next match against Pegula.
Maria Sakkari Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1600
- Citi Open odds to win: +400
Sakkari Stats
- Sakkari defeated Keys 6-3, 6-3 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Sakkari is 30-20 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.
- In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Sakkari is 21-13 in matches.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Sakkari has played 50 matches and 23.5 games per match.
- In her 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played 24.7 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Sakkari has been victorious in 32.3% of her return games and 72.6% of her service games.
- On hard courts over the past year, Sakkari has been victorious in 31.9% of her return games and 72.8% of her service games.
