Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 131 hits and an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

In 21 games this season, he has homered (21.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Acuna has driven home a run in 37 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 62.0% of his games this year (62 of 100), with two or more runs 22 times (22.0%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .325 AVG .328 .415 OBP .400 .563 SLG .574 26 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 30/30 K/BB 25/21 23 SB 25

Brewers Pitching Rankings