On Sunday, Eddie Rosario (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .252 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

In 60.0% of his games this season (54 of 90), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.9% of his games this season, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 41 .256 AVG .246 .288 OBP .311 .506 SLG .442 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 45/8 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 1

