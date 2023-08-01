Dream vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (23-2), on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to extend a 12-game home winning stretch when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-11).
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Aces matchup in this article.
Dream vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-13.5)
|178
|-1600
|+900
|BetMGM
|Aces (-13.5)
|177.5
|-1200
|+750
|PointsBet
|Aces (-13.5)
|177.5
|-1099
|+600
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|176.5
|-1900
|+825
Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces are 13-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream have compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 7-7.
- A total of 15 out of the Aces' 24 games this season have gone over the point total.
- A total of 12 Dream games this season have gone over the point total.
