Tuesday, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 26 against the Red Sox) he went 1-for-2.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has seven doubles, six home runs and five walks while hitting .243.

Pillar has gotten a hit in 21 of 50 games this season (42.0%), including six multi-hit games (12.0%).

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with more than one RBI four times (8.0%).

He has scored in 15 of 50 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .208 AVG .269 .255 OBP .286 .417 SLG .493 6 XBH 7 2 HR 4 9 RBI 9 14/3 K/BB 15/2 2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings