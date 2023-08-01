Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
On Tuesday, Michael Harris II (batting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .272.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (53 of 82), with at least two hits 15 times (18.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 18 games this year (22.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.347
|OBP
|.297
|.470
|SLG
|.408
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|27/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Sandoval (6-7) takes the mound for the Angels in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
