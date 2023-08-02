Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 203 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .496 slugging percentage this season, putting up 393 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .269 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (589 total runs).

The Braves' .339 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Chirinos does not have a quality start on the season.

Chirinos has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Marcus Stroman 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller

