On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Ozuna has had a hit in 56 of 89 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.1%).

In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (22.5%, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish).

Ozuna has an RBI in 30 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 39 .256 AVG .217 .330 OBP .289 .523 SLG .427 21 XBH 12 13 HR 9 28 RBI 21 47/20 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings