Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on August 2 at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .258 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (19.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has an RBI in 16 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this year (16 of 41), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.246
|AVG
|.267
|.342
|OBP
|.308
|.523
|SLG
|.453
|8
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|11
|13/10
|K/BB
|24/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.85 ERA ranks 31st, 1.227 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th.
