Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Pirates on August 3, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates heading into their matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Adrian Houser Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Houser Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (3-3) for his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- In 12 starts, Houser has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Houser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jul. 28
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|2
|at Reds
|Jul. 16
|5.2
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 5
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 115 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .286/.369/.480 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 31
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .228/.314/.404 slash line so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 95 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .262/.325/.436 so far this season.
- Reynolds will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .318 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has recorded 80 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.384/.405 on the season.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, five walks and an RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
