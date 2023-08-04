Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .781 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Angels.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 105 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .263 with 58 extra-base hits.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (70 of 106), with more than one hit 28 times (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 29.2% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 46.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 55.7% of his games this season (59 of 106), with two or more runs 20 times (18.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .288 AVG .234 .389 OBP .348 .679 SLG .505 36 XBH 22 23 HR 14 56 RBI 35 61/35 K/BB 63/32 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings