Friday's game at Comerica Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) taking on the Detroit Tigers (48-60) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (1-2, 4.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson (1-4, 4.71 ERA).

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 88 games this season and won 58 (65.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is 42-15 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 573.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 34 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (424 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 29 @ Astros L 17-4 Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown July 30 @ Astros W 8-2 Zack Littell vs Brandon Bielak July 31 @ Yankees W 5-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito August 1 @ Yankees W 5-2 Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón August 2 @ Yankees L 7-2 Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole August 4 @ Tigers - Zack Littell vs Reese Olson August 5 @ Tigers - Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal August 6 @ Tigers - Tyler Glasnow vs Tarik Skubal August 8 Cardinals - Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas August 9 Cardinals - Shane McClanahan vs Dakota Hudson August 10 Cardinals - Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore

Tigers Schedule