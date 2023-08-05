Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday (at 2:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-2) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.18), 25th in WHIP (1.192), and 57th in K/9 (6.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1 at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 144 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 51 stolen bases.

He's slashed .338/.422/.587 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 67 walks and 92 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .262/.369/.597 so far this season.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 120 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.332/.402 on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .292 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 51 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He's slashed .319/.369/.538 so far this year.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 3 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

