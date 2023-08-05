Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .295 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 86 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has an RBI in 26 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them.
- In 39.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|38
|.317
|AVG
|.270
|.374
|OBP
|.318
|.494
|SLG
|.397
|15
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|13
|34/13
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (1-2) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up only one hit.
