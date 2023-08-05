On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cubs.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .257 with 20 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

In 66.4% of his 107 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 22 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.6%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

Albies has had an RBI in 42 games this year (39.3%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .241 AVG .276 .299 OBP .336 .450 SLG .557 22 XBH 26 10 HR 14 38 RBI 38 40/17 K/BB 33/15 2 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings