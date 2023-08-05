On Saturday, Sebastian Baez (No. 72 in the world) takes on Dominic Thiem (No. 116) in the final of the Generali Open.

With -120 odds, Baez is favored over Thiem in this tournament final against the underdog, who is -105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sebastian Baez vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sebastian Baez vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has a 54.5% chance to win.

Sebastian Baez Dominic Thiem -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sebastian Baez vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Baez took down Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday.

Thiem reached the finals by beating No. 38-ranked Laslo Djere 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 on Friday.

In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Baez has played an average of 23.3 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Baez has played 26 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Thiem is averaging 24.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 48.1% of those games.

Thiem has averaged 22.8 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 19 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Baez and Thiem have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Nordea Open quarterfinals. Baez claimed victory in that matchup 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.

Baez and Thiem have faced off in three sets against on another, with Baez taking two of them.

Baez has the edge in 31 total games against Thiem, claiming 18 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Baez and Thiem have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.