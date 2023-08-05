2023 Wyndham Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Russell Henley is the current leader (+200) at the 2023 Wyndham Championship after two rounds of play.
Wyndham Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 7:40 AM ET
- Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards
Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win
Russell Henley
- Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-12)
- Odds to Win: +200
Henley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|6
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|16th
Billy Horschel
- Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-11)
- Odds to Win: +550
Horschel Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|16th
|Round 2
|62
|-8
|7
|1
|1st
Brendon Todd
- Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +800
Todd Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|6
|1
|16th
|Round 2
|63
|-7
|8
|1
|2nd
Byeong-Hun An
- Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +850
An Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|8
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|3
|2
|28th
Lucas Glover
- Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +900
Glover Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|7th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|7
|1
|5th
Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Adam Svensson
|3rd (-10)
|+1000
|Ludvig Aberg
|7th (-8)
|+1800
|JT Poston
|8th (-7)
|+2500
|Stephan Jaeger
|8th (-7)
|+3500
|Andrew Putnam
|52nd (-2)
|+5000
|Sung-Jae Im
|21st (-5)
|+5500
|Brandon Wu
|8th (-7)
|+6600
|Martin Laird
|52nd (-2)
|+6600
|Eric Cole
|12th (-6)
|+6600
|Justin Thomas
|21st (-5)
|+8000
