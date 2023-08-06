2023 Wyndham Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Billy Horschel is the current leader (+185) at the 2023 Wyndham Championship after three rounds of play.
Want to place a bet on the Wyndham Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Wyndham Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win
Billy Horschel
- Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-18)
- Odds to Win: +185
Horschel Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|16th
|Round 2
|62
|-8
|7
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|63
|-7
|7
|0
|3rd
Click here to bet on Horschel at the Wyndham Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Lucas Glover
- Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-18)
- Odds to Win: +200
Glover Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|7th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|7
|1
|5th
|Round 3
|62
|-8
|9
|1
|1st
Click here to bet on Glover with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Russell Henley
- Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-17)
- Odds to Win: +225
Henley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|6
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|16th
|Round 3
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|6th
Want to place a bet on Henley in the Wyndham Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Byeong-Hun An
- Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-15)
- Odds to Win: +1200
An Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|8
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|3
|2
|28th
|Round 3
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|6th
Think An can win the Wyndham Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET
- Current Rank: 21st (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Aberg Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|6
|2
|7th
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|4
|2
|16th
|Round 3
|71
|+1
|3
|4
|57th
Click here to bet on Aberg at the Wyndham Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Stephan Jaeger
|5th (-13)
|+4000
|Andrew Putnam
|43rd (-4)
|+5000
|Brandon Wu
|34th (-5)
|+6600
|Martin Laird
|43rd (-4)
|+6600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|21st (-7)
|+9000
|Tyler Duncan
|34th (-5)
|+10000
|Sam Ryder
|34th (-5)
|+10000
|Troy Merritt
|21st (-7)
|+10000
|Nate Lashley
|51st (-3)
|+12500
|David Lipsky
|56th (-2)
|+12500
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.