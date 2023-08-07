The Atlanta Falcons have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +210

+210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Falcons games went over the point total.

Atlanta averaged 318.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 27th, allowing 362.1 yards per game.

Last season the Falcons won only one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

The Falcons won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Falcons Impact Players

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) last year.

In addition, Allgeier had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Richie Grant delivered 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of August 7 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.