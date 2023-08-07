There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The San Diego Padres (55-57) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46)

The Dodgers will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 72 RBI)

Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 72 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.341 AVG, 23 HR, 80 RBI)

SD Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -138 +117 9.5

The Cincinnati Reds (59-55) take on the Miami Marlins (58-55)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.375 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -139 +118 10.5

The Detroit Tigers (49-62) play host to the Minnesota Twins (59-54)

The Twins will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.227 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.227 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.221 AVG, 12 HR, 48 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -165 +140 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) play host to the Washington Nationals (49-63)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 19 HR, 65 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -226 +185 9.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) take on the Atlanta Braves (70-39)

The Braves will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.343 AVG, 25 HR, 67 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -295 +238 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (54-58) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (63-50)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.287 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

José Ramírez (.287 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -129 +109 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (57-54) face the Kansas City Royals (36-77)

The Royals will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.287 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Justin Turner (.287 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI)

BOS Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -199 +167 10

The New York Mets (50-61) play the Chicago Cubs (58-54)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.241 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.241 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -115 -105 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) host the Colorado Rockies (44-67)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field against the Brewers on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.261 AVG, 19 HR, 58 RBI)

MIL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -240 +196 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (45-68) take on the New York Yankees (58-54)

The Yankees will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 30 HR, 62 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 30 HR, 62 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -166 +141 7.5

The Los Angeles Angels (56-57) face the San Francisco Giants (61-51)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.270 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

SF Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -120 +100 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (32-80) host the Texas Rangers (66-46)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.258 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.258 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.281 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -217 +179 8.5

