Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (70-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) matching up at PNC Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.

The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.35 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 62, or 63.9%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 38-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 625 total runs this season.

The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Braves Schedule