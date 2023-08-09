The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this season, Rosario has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (36.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .246 AVG .240 .280 OBP .309 .480 SLG .420 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 50/9 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings