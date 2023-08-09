The Atlanta Falcons have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +210

+210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta compiled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it ranked 27th defensively with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Falcons won just one game on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.

When favored, Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.

In 17 games, Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (40.9 per game) and eight TDs.

In 17 games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (109.4 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Richie Grant delivered 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1700 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

