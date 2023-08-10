Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (15-13) will visit Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (7-21) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, August 10. The opening tip is at 10:00 PM ET.

Atlanta enters this game after an 82-73 win against Indiana. The Dream's leading scorer was Howard, who finished with 24 points, two steals and two blocks. With Sami Whitcomb leading the team with 11 points and five assists, Seattle ended up losing to Connecticut 81-69 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-225 to win)

Dream (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+185 to win)

Storm (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-5.5)

Dream (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

The Dream rank fifth in the WNBA with 83.7 points per contest, but their defense has lagged behind, giving up 84.7 points per game (second-worst in league).

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA with 36.0 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks third-worst in the league with 35.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Dream rank eighth in the WNBA with 18.9 assists per game.

Atlanta is committing 14.4 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and it is forcing 13.3 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked).

The Dream rank seventh in the WNBA with 7.0 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

Atlanta is ceding 7.5 treys per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), and it is allowing a 33.1% three-point percentage (third-best).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Dream's offense has been better at home, where they score 84.9 points per game, compared to on the road, where they record 82.6 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been tougher at home, where they surrender 83.6 points per game, versus road games, where they let opponents to score 85.9 per game.

Atlanta rebounds better on the road than at home (36.2 RPG on the road, 35.8 RPG at home), and it lets its opponents pull down more boards in home games than in road games (36.1 at home, 35.5 on the road).

The Dream average 1.3 less assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (18.3 at home, 19.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Atlanta commit more turnovers at home (14.6 per game) than on the road (14.2). It's also forced more turnovers at home (13.3 per game) than on the road (13.2).

The Dream make 1.5 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (6.2). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (38.6% in home games compared to 31.6% on the road).

This year, Atlanta averages 7.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.9 on the road (while conceding 32.5% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.6% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won 70% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-3).

The Dream are 5-2 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta is 14-12-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta is 4-3 as 5.5-point favorites or more.

The Dream have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.