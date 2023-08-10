Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to find success Bailey Falter when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +170 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 10 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves are winless against the spread in their last two chances. Atlanta's last five games have finished above the set point total, and the average over/under during that span was 9.3.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 64-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.6% of those games).

Atlanta has a 22-10 record (winning 68.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Atlanta has played in 112 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-48-3).

The Braves have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 8-10-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 35-20 26-13 46-27 58-34 14-6

