Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Matt Olson (.848 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 114 hits, batting .267 this season with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is second in slugging.
- In 76 of 113 games this season (67.3%) Olson has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has gone deep in 34 games this season (30.1%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 48.7% of his games this season, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (23.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 65 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.288
|AVG
|.247
|.389
|OBP
|.362
|.679
|SLG
|.530
|36
|XBH
|26
|23
|HR
|17
|56
|RBI
|45
|61/35
|K/BB
|68/38
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.