Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (68-47) versus the San Francisco Giants (62-53) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on August 11.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (7-5) versus the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-2).

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 75 times and won 47, or 62.7%, of those games.

Texas is 47-28 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Texas has scored the most runs (659) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those games.

This year, San Francisco has won 17 of 34 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (509 total, 4.4 per game).

The Giants have the eighth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 5 Marlins W 9-8 Jon Gray vs George Soriano August 6 Marlins W 6-0 Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara August 7 @ Athletics W 5-3 Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk August 8 @ Athletics W 6-1 Max Scherzer vs JP Sears August 9 @ Athletics L 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt August 11 @ Giants - Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander August 12 @ Giants - Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb August 13 @ Giants - Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb August 14 Angels - Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval August 15 Angels - Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito August 16 Angels - Jon Gray vs Shohei Ohtani

Giants Schedule