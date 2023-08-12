The Houston Astros (67-50) will look to Jose Altuve, on a 13-game hitting streak, against the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (8-3) for the Astros and Tyler Anderson (5-3) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (8-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (5-3, 4.92 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France (8-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the New York Yankees, giving up no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, a 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.242 in 16 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

France has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

J.P. France vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 570 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 175 home runs, third in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 12-for-45 with a home run and three RBI in 11 1/3 innings this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

Over 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.

Anderson has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Anderson will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Tyler Anderson vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .251 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 996 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 568 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are ninth in all of MLB with 152 home runs.

Anderson has pitched three innings, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out five against the Astros this season.

