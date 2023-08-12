The 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12 will feature Carlota Ciganda as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,881-yard course, with a purse of $7,300,000.00 on offer.

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Ciganda has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free three times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in three of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Ciganda has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Ciganda has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Ciganda has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 20 -7 275 0 17 2 4 $1M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,881 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 318 yards longer than the average course Ciganda has played in the past year (6,563 yards).

Ciganda's Last Time Out

Ciganda was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 1.60 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 2.17 strokes on those 18 holes.

Ciganda shot better than 99% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 2.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Ciganda fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other participants averaged 2.1).

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ciganda recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Ciganda's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.2.

In that most recent outing, Ciganda's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Ciganda ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 3.6.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Ciganda finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Ciganda Odds to Win: +5000

