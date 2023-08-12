Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .297.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (63 of 93), with multiple hits 27 times (29.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 93), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 29 games this season (31.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (37 of 93), with two or more runs 11 times (11.8%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.317
|AVG
|.277
|.374
|OBP
|.331
|.494
|SLG
|.440
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|34/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
