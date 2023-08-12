Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Travis d'Arnaud (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.
- In 60.4% of his games this year (29 of 48), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|.243
|AVG
|.290
|.333
|OBP
|.327
|.500
|SLG
|.467
|8
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|13/10
|K/BB
|28/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana (0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
