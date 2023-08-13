How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 225 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .503 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (678 total runs).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Yonny Chirinos (5-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Chirinos is yet to record a quality start so far this year.
- Chirinos is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 21-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Denyi Reyes
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
