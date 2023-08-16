Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.423), slugging percentage (.577) and OPS (.999) this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 91 of 119 games this year (76.5%), with multiple hits on 52 occasions (43.7%).
- He has homered in 21.0% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (40.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (13.4%).
- In 75 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.342
|AVG
|.333
|.440
|OBP
|.407
|.596
|SLG
|.560
|30
|XBH
|28
|13
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|37
|34/39
|K/BB
|33/26
|26
|SB
|29
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .176 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.