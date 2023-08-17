Pete Alonso and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Thursday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Mets vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

José Quintana Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Quintana Stats

Jose Quintana (0-4) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his sixth start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Quintana will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Quintana Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Aug. 12 6.0 4 1 1 4 3 at Orioles Aug. 6 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Royals Aug. 1 6.2 6 3 3 2 2 at Yankees Jul. 26 6.0 6 3 2 5 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 3 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 92 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 48 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .222/.322/.522 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 109 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .244/.331/.460 on the year.

Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .287/.333/.511 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 128 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.367/.457 on the season.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

