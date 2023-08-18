Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Austin Riley (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 42 walks.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 85 of 120 games this year (70.8%), including 41 multi-hit games (34.2%).
- He has homered in 22.5% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 47 games this year (39.2%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (17.5%).
- In 64 of 120 games this year, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.309
|AVG
|.256
|.369
|OBP
|.314
|.575
|SLG
|.463
|31
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|39
|RBI
|39
|62/22
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 126 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb (6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
