The Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds will send Jose Berrios and Brett Kennedy, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs play on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Blue Jays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 139 total home runs.

Toronto's .414 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Blue Jays' .259 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Toronto has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (546 total runs).

The Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Blue Jays strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Toronto's 3.73 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Blue Jays combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.243).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 376 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 588.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.410 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Berrios goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Berrios enters the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this year heading into this outing.

In four of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Kennedy will take to the mound for the Reds, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing one hit.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home José Berríos Javier Assad 8/12/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Chris Bassitt Justin Steele 8/13/2023 Cubs W 11-4 Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Jameson Taillon 8/15/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Yusei Kikuchi Zack Wheeler 8/16/2023 Phillies L 9-4 Home Kevin Gausman Aaron Nola 8/18/2023 Reds - Away José Berríos Brett Kennedy 8/19/2023 Reds - Away Chris Bassitt Brandon Williamson 8/20/2023 Reds - Away Hyun-Jin Ryu Hunter Greene 8/22/2023 Orioles - Away Yusei Kikuchi Jack Flaherty 8/23/2023 Orioles - Away Kevin Gausman Dean Kremer 8/24/2023 Orioles - Away José Berríos Kyle Gibson

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Shohei Ohtani 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Brandon Williamson Reid Detmers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.