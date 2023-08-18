The Atlanta Braves (78-42) and San Francisco Giants (64-57) square off on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (13-4, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Alex Cobb (6-4, 3.62 ERA).

Braves vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (13-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (6-4, 3.62 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (13-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .213.

He has 14 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Strider has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.

Cobb heads into this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cobb has put up 15 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.373), and 41st in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

