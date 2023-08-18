Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on August 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .283 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 98 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 98), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this season (30.6%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .301 AVG .264 .356 OBP .317 .466 SLG .420 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 26 RBI 18 38/13 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings