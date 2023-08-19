Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Yonny Chirinos, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-120). A 9.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -120 +100 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Atlanta's last three games have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that run was 9.7.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 108 total times this season. They've gone 71-37 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 70-36 (winning 66% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-53-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-20 38-22 27-15 52-27 64-35 15-7

