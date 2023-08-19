Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (79-42) will take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (64-58) at Truist Park on Saturday, August 19. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (5-5, 5.22 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (9-9, 3.42 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 108 times this season and won 71, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 70-36 (winning 66% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 8-2 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

