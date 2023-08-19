On Saturday, Eddie Rosario (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .251.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 108 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (14.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.8% of his games this season, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .259 AVG .243 .298 OBP .304 .513 SLG .414 22 XBH 18 13 HR 5 38 RBI 20 53/11 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

