How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 19
Friday's Liga MX schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between Mazatlan FC and Club Leon.
How to watch all the games in the Liga MX on Friday is available here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Club Leon vs Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC (0-2-1) journeys to match up with Club Leon (1-0-2) at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- Favorite: Club Leon (-310)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+700)
- Draw: (+450)
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Deportivo Toluca FC (1-1-1) travels to match up with Pumas UNAM (1-2-0) at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+150)
- Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+155)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Puebla FC vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis (1-1-1) travels to play Puebla FC (0-1-2) at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.
- Game Time: 11:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Puebla FC (+115)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+205)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch FC Juarez vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas (3-0-0) makes the trip to play FC Juarez (2-1-0) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Juarez (+170)
- Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+175)
- Draw: (+200)
