In the 2023 Women's World Cup final, on August 20 at 6:00 AM ET, Spain will play England. These teams advanced past Sweden and Australia, respectively, in the semifinals.

The odds of Spain winning the World Cup are +166. The odds for England are +187. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.

Spain vs. England Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

ANZ Stadium TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Total: 2.5

2.5 Spain Moneyline: +166

+166 England Moneyline: +187

Spain vs. England World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams average five goals per match between them, 2.5 more than this game's over/under.

These teams together allow 1.7 goals per game, 0.8 fewer than this game's total.

Spain is 5-0-1 when favored on the moneyline this tournament.

Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of +166 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

England is an underdog for the first time this tournament.

England has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +187.

Spain World Cup Stats

Spain, in Women's World Cup, has benefited from three goals and two assists from Jennifer Hermoso.

In Women's World Cup (six matches), Aitana Bonmati has helped spark Spain with three goals and two assists.

In Women's World Cup (six matches), Alba Redondo has recorded three goals and one assist for Spain.

Spain's campaign in Women's World Cup has featured Teresa Abilleira Duenas netting one goal and compiling one assist in six matches.

England World Cup Stats

In four Women's World Cup matches for England, Lauren James has three goals (sixth in Women's World Cup play) with three assists.

Alessia Russo has three goals and one assist for England in Women's World Cup.

Lauren Hemp has three goals and one assist for England in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup, Rachel Daly has one goal (in six matches) and one assist.

Spain vs. England Recent Performance

So far this year, Spain is 11-0-2 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +35. In 2022, it went 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).

Spain's last game was a victory, 2-1 over Sweden, taking 12 shots and outshooting by seven.

So far this year, England is 9-1-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +13. In 2022, it went 9-3-0 in such matches (+29 goal differential).

On August 16 in its last game, England defeated Australia 3-1. England outshot Australia 14 to 11.

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Misa Rodriguez 24 1 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ivana Andres 29 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 7 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Alexia Putellas 29 11 FC Barcelona (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 12 Real Madrid (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Laia Codina 23 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 15 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 16 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 17 Levante UD (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Rocio Galvez 26 20 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 22 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 23 FC Barcelona (Spain)

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 23 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 21 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

